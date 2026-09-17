Two arrested in Makhanda drug busts

Intelligence-driven operations dismantle drug supply networks in Makhanda and Joza
A coordinated police operation has resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of illicit drugs worth nearly R50,000 in Makhanda and Joza.
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the operation was conducted on Wednesday September 16, 2026, following intelligence gathered by the Makhanda Crime Intelligence Unit. Members of the Makhanda Highway Patrol Unit, as well as the Makhanda and Joza Crime Prevention Units, joined forces to target two identified properties.
Police seized 195 grams of khat and 16 grams of tik at a house in Hellier Street, Makhanda. They arrested a 44-year-old man on charges of dealing in drugs.
The team then proceeded to Vellem Street in Joza, where they searched another identified property. Police confiscated 19 packets of tik and mandrax tablets. A 50-year-old man was arrested for dealing in drugs.
The two suspects are expected to appear before the Makhanda Magistrates’ Court soon.
The Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, commended the members for the successful operation and the strong cooperation between the different units.
“This operation proves that when our specialised units pool their intelligence and operational strength, we can successfully dismantle illicit networks and squeeze the space for drug dealers to operate,” said Kupiso. “We will maintain this intelligence-led momentum to reclaim our neighbourhoods and ensure that perpetrators of drug trafficking face the full might of the law.”
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.