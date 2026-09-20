Fisherman missing after night expedition

A 20 year old Kenton-on-Sea fisherman is missing. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the alarm had been raised after the man failed to return home from fishing during the night on the banks of the Kariega River and he had last been seen in the early hours of the morning.
Shortly before 1pm on Sunday 20 September, NSRI Port Alfred duty crew and NSRI auxiliary satellite station Kenton-On-Sea were activated , following reports from the police.
“NSRI rescue swimmers, NSRI shore crew, our NSRI rescue vehicle, Hitec Coastal Security, Kariega APU, Multi Security, and Police K9 Search and Rescue joined local Police on the scene in an extensive search operation. The NSRI rescue craft Spirit of Kenton was launched. Despite an extensive search, that included the use of drones, extending the search in and beyond the Kariega River, there remains no signs of the missing man,” Lambinon said.
Police K9 Search and Rescue and WPDS (Water Policing and Diving Services) were continuing in ongoing search efforts assisted by local police, Ndlambe Municipality Community Protection Services River Control and local security teams, Lambinon said.
An investigation has been opened by the South African Police Service.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.