Drowning tragedy at Kenton beach

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that an official Inquest docket has been opened following a tragic drowning incident at Middle Beach in Kenton-on-Sea today, Friday, 25 September 2026.
According to preliminary reports, a 36-year-old man who was visiting the area on vacation with his family went for a swim when he was noticed struggling in the water. Alert bystanders quickly reacted and assisted him out of the surf.
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel arrived swiftly at the scene, but tragically, life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was declared dead on the scene.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld until his extended family has been informed.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.