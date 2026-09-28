Three die in R72 crash

Three people tragically lost their lives in a motor vehicle accident on the R72 west of Kenton-on-Sea in the early hours of Sunday September 27.
SAPS spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said police were summoned to a motor vehicle accident scene on the R72 west of the Boknes turnoff at approximately ten minutes after midnight on Sunday.
“Upon arrival they found two vehicles, a white Volkswagen Polo that had overturned and a white Opel Corsa bakkie,” McCarthy said. “The vehicles were on opposite sides of the road and paramedics were attending to the injured occupants of both vehicles.”
Three people were declared dead on the scene: one occupant of the Volkswagen Polo and two occupants in the Opel Corsa bakkie. The deceased were identified as Aphendule Ntlokwana, whose age was unknown, Timothy Hillier (34) and Stacy Cannon (33).
The South African Police Service has opened a culpable homicide docket. McCarthy said the cause of the accident formed part of the investigation.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.