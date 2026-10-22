Fleeing suspect caught in Port Alfred CBD

A suspect who escaped en route to his scheduled appearance in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court this morning has been apprehended.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) earlier confirmed that a manhunt had been launched following the escape of an awaiting-trial detainee on Thursday, 22 October 2026.
The man had been collected from the Makhanda Correctional Services facility to appear before the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court when the escape occurred, South African Polic e Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said.
The police had mobilised all relevant operational resources and specialised units to track down and apprehend the escapee. Members of the public were cautioned not to attempt to confront the escapee but to report any information or sightings immediately to the police.
“The specific modus operandi used during the escape forms part of the ongoing investigation,” McCarthy said.
The escapee is not being named because he is at this point still a suspect and has not yet pleaded before the court.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.