Extra charge for drugs suspect after police station incident

Drugs with an estimated street value of more than R52,000 were seized in Dundas Street in Makhanda on Friday and a man was arrested.
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said that Around 3.30pm on Friday November 13, members of the Makhanda Crime Prevention Unit and Highway Patrol, acting on information received from Crime Intelligence, proceeded to the Dundas Street shop to execute a search warrant.
“Upon arrival, members introduced themselves to the suspect, explained the purpose of the visit, and obtained permission to search the premises. During a thorough search, members discovered a concealed hole behind a board in the bathroom, where suspected illicit drugs were hidden,” McCarthy said.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the police station, where the confiscated substances were counted and weighed in his presence. Police recovered the following contraband:
* 280 Boss Mandrax tablets
* 109 grams of Tik
“While officers were counting the exhibits at the station, the suspect allegedly threw the drugs off the table in an attempt to [compromise] the evidence, causing damage to the Mandrax tablets. As a result, an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice was added to his charge sheet,” McCarthy said.
All the drugs were recovered, recounted, sealed in exhibit bags, and booked for safekeeping and further forensic investigation.
The man is due to appear before the Makhanda Magistrate’s Court today, Monday, 16 November.
“I applaud the vigilance and professionalism of the members involved in removing over R52,000 worth of drugs from the streets of Makhanda,” District Commissioner Major General Kupiso stated. “We remain committed to squeezing the space for drug peddlers and protecting our communities from the scourge of substance abuse.”
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.