UPDATE 11am on Tuesday 17 November :
The police have confirmed that tragically, Isiphiwo’s body has been found. No more information is available at this stage because the scene is still active.
ORIGINAL POST:
Police in Bathurst are seeking the assistance of the public to trace the whereabouts of a missing matriculant, Isiphiwo Simayile (17), who was last seen on Sunday morning.
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said according to his grandmother, she woke Simayile on Sunday, 15 November 2026, and instructed him to prepare porridge before leaving for his matric study session at school.
“While she went outside to feed the cattle in the yard, Simayile got dressed and left the house without her seeing him.
“On Monday, 16 November 2026, a school teacher visited the grandmother’s residence to enquire about Simayile’s whereabouts and was informed that he had not been seen since the previous morning.
“Police are treating the matter with utmost urgency and are concerned for his safety and well-being.”
Anyone who may have seen Isiphiwo Simayile or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urgently requested to contact Bathurst on 0817920943, call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111, or submit a tip-off anonymously via the MySAPS App.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.