The South African Police Service in the Sarah Baartman District has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of Xolelwa Kongwana (35) by the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court for driving under the influence of alcohol.
On Wednesday, 18 November 2026 Kongwana was found guilty and sentenced to a fine of R6,000 or six months’ imprisonment, of which R3,000 or three months is suspended.
The successful conviction follows a thorough investigation conducted by Detective Sergeant Bisani, which ensured the matter was effectively prosecuted before the court.
The Sarah Baartman District Commissioner commended Detective Sergeant Bisani for the diligent investigation and reiterated that SAPS will continue to clamp down on drunk driving to ensure the safety of all road users.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.