Makhanda police have opened an inquest docket following the recovery of the body of an unidentified male body at the Grey Dam in Makhanda on Thursday, 19 November 2026.
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said aAccording to preliminary information, at approximately 9.15am Makhanda police were alerted by municipal workers who had seen the body floating in the dam.
“Upon arrival members observed the body floating face down in the water,” McCarthy said.
All relevant roleplayers, including the SAPS Search, Rescue and Diving Unit, were summoned to the scene.
“Following the retrieval of the body from the water, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) declared the unidentified male deceased on the scene,” McCarthy said.
“The body was found to be in an advanced stage of decomposition. At the time of recovery, the deceased was fully clothed in brown trousers, a light brown jacket, a dark-coloured T-shirt, and black Reebok walking shoes.”
The circumstances surrounding how the deceased ended up in the water formed part of the ongoing police investigation, McCarthy said, and a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
Anyone with information that could assist police in identifying the deceased or in their investigation is urged to contact Makhanda SAPS or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.