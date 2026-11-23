Scores of community members have gathered outside Kenton-on-Sea Police Station to demand an urgent investigation into the death of a 20-year-old woman in Ekuphumleni early this morning.
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy confirmed that Kenton-on-Sea police were investigating a case of murder following the death of a 20-year-old woman on Monday, 23 November 2026.
McCarthy said, “According to preliminary information, at approximately 6.25am on Monday, 23 November 2026, police responded to a complaint of a stabbing in Kenton-on-Sea.
“Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the body of a 20-year-old female with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. She was declared deceased on the scene by Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The motive for the attack and the identity of the suspect(s) are unknown at this stage, and the investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information that could assist police in tracing the perpetrator(s) is urged to contact Kenton-on-Sea SAPS or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information would be treated with strict confidentiality, McCarthy said.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.