• R1.6m Makhanda drugs cache bust
• 30 arrested, ammunition and drugs seized
Port Alfred, Kenton-on-Sea and Makhanda were among the towns targeted in a four-day, intelligence-driven multi-disciplinary crackdown across the Sarah Baartman District last week. The operations had dealt a massive blow to the illicit drug trade, South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said, with 30 suspectsarrested and narcotics, ammunition, and suspected stolen property with an estimated combined street value exceeding R1.68 million confiscated.
“Between Wednesday, 18 November 2026 and Saturday, 21 November 2026, Crime Intelligence units worked in close conjunction with the District Intervention Team to act on intelligence gathered from registered informants,” McCarthy said.
Approved search warrants ha been executed alongside targeted stop-and-search operations across Port Alfred, Kenton-on-Sea, Makhanda, Addo, Nqweba, Jeffreys Bay and Robert Sobukwe Town.
R1.4m drug bust in Makhanda
In the single largest breakthrough of the operation on Thursday, 19 November 2026, members acted on intelligence regarding a drug dealer scheduled to deliver narcotics in the Makhanda central business district from a residence in Bathurst Street.
District Intervention Team members patrolled the vicinity, intercepted the suspect, and found 5 grams of tik in his possession. Police proceeded to the suspect’s Bathurst Street residence, where a subsequent search uncovered a massive cache of narcotics:
• 4.4 kg of tik (comprising 331 five-gram sachets weighing 1.7 kg, and plastic bags containing 2.7 kg of tik)
• Cocaine (one 200g parcel, one large bag, and 11 smaller bags)
The suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs. The combined street value of the narcotics seized at this residence alone is estimated at R1.4 million.
Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea
On Friday November 20, searches were conducted on premises in Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Seam, as follows:
• Fern Street, Station Hill (Port Alfred): Three separate search warrant operations were executed at premises in the area, resulting in three arrests for drug possession. Recoveries included 28g of tik (valued at R9 800), one full mandrax tablet, and ten quarter mandrax tablets (valued at R125).
• Ereyini, Kenton-on-Sea: During a search for suspected stolen property at a premises, police arrested a suspect found in possession of 33 green barcoded ID books, eight smart ID cards, nine bank cards, and five SASSA cards.
• Ereyini, Kenton-on-Sea: Two separate operations targeting 35 year-old suspects resulted in two arrests for drug possession following the confiscation of four full mandrax tablets and 10g of tik across both residences.
• Ammunition and drug seizure: In a separate intelligence-led operation, a suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs after being found in possession of 5g of tik (valued at R12 250) and 109 rounds of ammunition for a R5 assault rifle.