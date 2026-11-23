Port Alfred runners will have an opportunity to put their best foot forward for a worthy cause when the inaugural Port Alfred 5km Series takes place at The Dock on Friday, 27 November.
More than just a race, the event will mark the official launch of the Kowie High Performance Centre, an initiative aimed at nurturing athletic talent, strengthening community involvement and creating opportunities for aspiring athletes throughout Port Alfred and the greater Ndlambe area.
Organised by Nemato Athletics Academy under the leadership of Race Director Lithemba Iviwe Jekana, the event aims to raise much-needed funds to support the development of local sporting talent and invest in the future of athletics in the region.
The organisers are also extending an invitation to non-profit organisations and other community groups interested in collaborating with the Centre to attend and become part of the initiative.
Registration will open at 15:30, with runners taking to the starting line at 17:30. Entry fees are R50 for adults and R30 for juniors, while additional donations towards the initiative will be welcomed.
There will be plenty of incentives for participants, including prize money for the top five finishers, commemorative glasses for the first 100 runners to cross the finish line and lucky draws.
Supported by Ndlambe Municipality, Heritage Mall Port Alfred and The Dock, the event promises an afternoon of community spirit and sporting enthusiasm.
Safety arrangements will include race marshals, medical support, NSRI involvement and traffic management to ensure participants can enjoy the event safely.
For entries or further information, contact Lithemba Iviwe Jekana on 072 921 0241 or email jekanalithemba@gmail.com.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.