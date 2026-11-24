Swift operational coordination between visible policing members and Crime Intelligence led to the arrest of six suspects aged between 33-46 years and the recovery of suspected stolen retail clothing valued at approximately R134 000 on Monday November 23.
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said that at approximately 12.30pm, Makhanda police responded when a store manager reported witnessing female suspected shoplifters via CCTV footage. Although the suspects had already fled the premises, the manager provided the police with detailed descriptions of the suspects.
The officers immediately enlisted the assistance of Crime Intelligence while conducting patrols in the CBD. Intelligence indicated that the suspects’ getaway vehicle was travelling from New Street toward High Street in Makhanda.
The police intercepted a matching maroon Toyota Quantum in High Street, near the City Hall.
“As members approached, one female passenger was attempting to exit the minibus and was instructed to return inside,” McCarthy said.
Inside the Quantum were four female passengers, a male driver and a male passenger, and several black refuse bags stacked on the back seat.
Although the occupants denied any involvement in shoplifting, they were asked to accompany the police to the station for further investigation.
“At the police station, after being informed of their constitutional rights, the occupants removed their personal belongings, leaving behind approximately five black refuse bags.
“While all six claimed ownership of the bags, none could account for the contents,” McCarthy said.
When they searched the bags, the police found large quantities of brand-new clothing with price tags still attached, for which no proof of purchase or till slips could be produced.
Further investigation had revealed the items, whose estimated total value is R134 000, had been stolen from various retail stores.
During processing, the male passenger refused to provide his personal details. The police escorted him to the Department of Home Affairs for verification, which revealed he had been using three false identities, McCarthy said.
While Home Affairs continued to verify whether he was a South African or Zimbabwean national, checks through the National Photo Identification System (NPIS) using his fingerprints and photograph linked him to an outstanding warrant of arrest for a Madeira SAPS case under an alias. The male driver was also identified as a foreign national who was in the country unlawfully, McCarthy said.
All six suspects were arrested and faced charges including possession of suspected stolen property, identity fraud, and contraventions of the Immigration Act.
The maroon Toyota Quantum was seized and booked in at the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) for further investigation, while the recovered merchandise was secured as exhibits.
Police management commended the members and Crime Intelligence for their vigilance and rapid response, noting that strong collaboration between local businesses and law enforcement remains vital in curbing retail crime.
The suspects were due to appear before the Makhanda Magistrate’s court soon, McCarthy said.
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