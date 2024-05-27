From charcuterie and Cabernet to velskoens, beer boeps and a disco, there really is something for everyone in Bathurst this weekend at the Bathurst Country Affair from the afternoon of Friday August 11 to Sunday August 13. From upmarket, hand-picked exhibitors, to craft beer and wine tastings and hilarious competitions, live shows and music, the festival of food and fun spans the length and breadth of the village, as well as ages and tastes. If you’re easily overwhelmed by places and choices, the good news is the programme’s made for you. “We’ve designed the programme so that if you wanted to, you could fit in just about everything,” says co-organiser, Tanya Schenk. Schenk dreamed up the first Bathurst...