Eastern Cape mom fighting both Covid-19 and stage 4 cancer

On Sunday morning she was contacted by her doctor who told her that her results had come back, and she had tested positive.

Mc Ewen, who is currently self-isolating at home, told DispatchLIVE that while she was very unwell and her breathing was painful and difficult, she was determined to beat the disease.

“I’ll kick Covid-19’s butt, just like I’m going to kick cancer’s butt. Because I’m a mom, and that’s what we do. We don’t give up! We fight until our last breath. I have my son’s, my precious boys, to live for,” she said.

Unable to work for some time because of lockdown regulations, as well as her illness, on top of everything the single mom now has no source of income.

Because of this and her declining health, Mc Ewen is desperate to move back to Komani to be with her family.

Luke Charter – DispatchLIVE