Eastern Cape mom fighting both Covid-19 and stage 4 cancer

Mc Ewen is a beauty therapist who offers specialized treatments.
To help raise cancer awareness, Mc Ewen has chronicled her fight against the disease on social media, taking followers through each step of her journey; in and out of specialists’ offices and hospital wards.
Before being discharged three weeks ago, the hospital tested Mc Ewen as a precaution as she was one of the patients who had been exposed to the virus while there. At the time she tested negative and was cleared to leave.
After she arrived back in East London her health began to deteriorate. She initially thought this was from the side effects of her surgery. A few days ago, however, she became concerned after developing a severe cough.
Mc Ewen was then tested for Covid-19 again.
On Sunday morning she was contacted by her doctor who told her that her results had come back, and she had tested positive.
Mc Ewen, who is currently self-isolating at home, told DispatchLIVE that while she was very unwell and her breathing was painful and difficult, she was determined to beat the disease.
“I’ll kick Covid-19’s butt, just like I’m going to kick cancer’s butt. Because I’m a mom, and that’s what we do. We don’t give up! We fight until our last breath. I have my son’s, my precious boys, to live for,” she said.
Unable to work for some time because of lockdown regulations, as well as her illness, on top of everything the single mom now has no source of income.
Because of this and her declining health, Mc Ewen is desperate to move back to Komani to be with her family.
Luke Charter – DispatchLIVE