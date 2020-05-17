An initiative to help save our favourite Bathurst entertainment spots

Save my Spot is an initiative of the Bathurst Development Trust and was born out of the realisation that without some cash flow many restaurants, pubs, hotels, hairdressers and other locked-down businesses that employ and uplift a great many of our people (not to mention fulfil an important social and cultural role in their communities) will be forced to shut their doors forever – Gavin Came, Save my Spot administrator.

From favourite restaurants to borderline-essential hair salons to hotels with sentimental

significance, not to mention your local pub, we all have places that are important to us, and all of them face great difficulty under the Covid 19 lockdown.

Save My Spot aims to ensure that the spots that are important to you and the people they

employ will have the means to reopen when the time comes. When you buy a Corona Coupon, you won’t just be getting a discount for your favourite hangout, helping out a small business owner, and keeping others employed, you’ll also be contributing a portion of the money you spend at Save my Spot to charities that help to uplift and empower South Africans and develop our nation. Think of this as a Pay-it-forward investment towards securing your pre-Covid 19 lifestyle.

For more information contact Gavin Came on admin@savemyspot.org.za and read the full story in next week’s edition of Talk of the Town – out on Thursday

