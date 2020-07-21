Shock R400m to loan tablet devices for EC Grade 12 pupils

The Eastern Cape education department will fork out more than R400m on leasing 55,000 tablet devices for Grade 12 pupils which will be returned after three years.

Initially the contract, which the department entered into with Sizwe Africa IT Group by piggybacking on a contract the company has with the economic development and environmental affairs and Tourism (Dedeat) — was said to be worth R160m.

However, education superintendent-general Themba Kojana told the portfolio committee at the legislature last week that the contract amount was R404.8m. No reason was given as to why the figure had ballooned by R244m.

Kojana and education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani could not be reached for comment on Monday as their phones went straight to voicemail. Education MEC Fundile Gade’s phone rang unanswered up until print deadline.

The DA says it will approach the public protector, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, to ask her to investigate the contract and the education portfolio committee will meet again next week to “interrogate” it.

The tablets project is part of the education department’s e-learning programme — a project sharply criticised by unions, who say the provincial government should first get the basics right by building schools, employing teachers and eradicating the sanitation backlog before going digital.