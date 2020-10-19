Khoisan people’s provincial convention this Saturday

The Khoisan will meet at the Titi Jonas Centre at 10am on Saturday to discuss matters of concern to the people of Ndlambe and the Eastern Cape and, specifically, the issues of the Khoisan people of the area.

Approximate 22,000 years ago the Nation’s First People were the most abundant people on the planet.

Today the Khoisan fight for their rights to land ownership and recognition of their language.

Saturday’s conference includes topics such as the Khoi and San Traditional Courts Bill, the Commission of Khoi and San matters, the Khoi and San Heritage Route and land claims.

