Book launch of The Fatherless Daughter

There will be a book launch of the book, The Fatherless Daughter, written by a local author Myrtle Gray at the Port Alfred Library on May 29, starting at 9.30am.

According to the book description, the words pain, heartache, disappointment and despondency have become commonplace in our generation of absent and invisible dads.

Gray uses her real life experiences to take readers on a journey or healing, hope, restoration.

“You will come face-to-face with deep pains that have held you captive, and you will find motivation to rise and get out from under the mess that has held you captive,” the cover description says.

Surprisingly also described as a mind-bending thriller that will keep you captivated and on the edge of your seat, the book deals with issues in a bold and courageous style.

Gray is originally from Klipfontein Farm, now known as Harmony Park, in the Eastern Cape. She is the founder and owner of the company StepOut and StepUp Pty Ltd.

She is an entrepreneur, wife, mother and a certified life coach, motivational speaker, wellness life coach and humanitarian with a vision and passion to help women globally who are stuck and struggling to restore, replenish, reactivate and reclaim their rightful place in society.

The Fatherless Daughter can be ordered on www.stepoutandstepup.co.za or e-mail info@stepoutandstepup.co.za / lurikacoltman@stepoutandstepup.co.za

