Farming God’s Way disciples rewarded

Following a series of video teachings about Farming God’s Way, Pastor Thami Matomela under the guidance of Port Alfred Soup Kitchen chairman Craig Ellis and volunteer Leon Coetzee incentivised their disciples on Thursday who correctly implemented those teachings in their gardens at homes.

Prizes were given for first place to third place.

The above mentioned individuals together with Port Alfred Rotary Club representatives Heather Howard, Lynne Peterson and Dave Hawkins, who had been supporting the project, made a door-to-door visit evaluating the gardens before giving out prizes.

Occupying first place with a beautiful garden with spinach, cabbage, beans and carrots was Kameron Boyce who was rewarded with a rake, hoe and fork spade. In second place was Neliswa Mfingwana whose hard work was incentivised with a hoe and fork spade. In third place was Tameni who walked away with a hoe and rake.

Each garden was judged based on area fencing, layout accuracy, spacing of plants correctly, God’s blanket – which is a grass to cover seedlings, a good example garden and the promotion of Farming God’s Way to other people.

Matomela addressed the residents, saying he was also a product of Farming God’s Way.

“I met Leon and Craig where they introduced this Farming God’s Way and I started it at my house. I started it in 2019 and it helps us a lot. Craig, Leon and I sat down having a meeting whereby we decided to come to Bathurst to show people this way of planting in God’s way,” he said.

Matomela encouraged their disciples to make Farming God’s Way a continuous practice so that other people could see it. He further used Genesis 2:15 as the analogy to encourage people to work yards as their gardens to plant crops.

Ellis said: “Thami has been the champion of this project. Leon and I just decided that we would support Thami to get this venture going. This project was not about putting new gardens in. It was about helping people to see this way so that they can help other people. Our theory was if we can teach 10 or 12 disciples then they can go out as well.”

Craig further extended appreciations to their sponsors Buco, Port Alfred Rotary Club and Port Alfred Soup Kitchen.

