SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Try "researchers"
Entertainment
Sibulele Mtongana

Oktoberfest comes to Bathurst

On Saturday, October 5, the small town of Bathurst transformed hosted a German-inspired Oktoberfest. The sun-kissed event (actually it was really hot) invited families and friends to indulge in a fun-filled day. 

The Pig and Whistle pub had a cool, chilled atmosphere with craft beers, traditional German delicacies like Sauerkraut and Eisbein, and lively music that kept the crowd entertained.  

Meanwhile, Summerhill Inn offered its own unique vibe, featuring a diverse array of stalls, dart games, beer pong, and a jumping castle for kids. Chef Carl Penn added a touch of authenticity with his German-inspired dishes, which went perfect with the refreshing pineapple beer. The open bar ensured that no one went thirsty.

JUST CHILLING: Estelle Theron and her sweet doggo Joey enjoy the shade and lovely singing on a hot Spring day.
PERFOMING: Alicia Ceronio sings for a chilled crowd at the Summerhill Inn during the Bathurst Oktoberfest
FESTIVE: Stephen Cronin, Regina Anwary and Rosie Taverner enjoy music over a glass of pineapple beer at the Summerhill Inn, cooling down from the high-30s on Saturday.
TOURING: Travel enthusiast ‘Tripping with Betty’ Grant poses with his famous kombi, ‘Betty’, as he tours the town seeing what it has to offer during the Bathurst Oktoberfest.
POSE: Gavin Came and Tracy Cockcroft smile for a picture as they chat and listen to some music.
PIG AND WHISTLE: Bukiwe Zweni poses in front of a lovely group of people enjoying their warm Saturday with friends and family at the Pig and Whistle’s Oktoberfest. Pictures: SIBULELE MTONGANA

 

  • This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 10, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.
Previous article
Granny Grommets drop in on Kowie
Next article
Ndlambe, Border take honours

Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.

MORE STORIES

Ndlambe, Border take honours

Granny Grommets drop in on Kowie