Oktoberfest comes to Bathurst

On Saturday, October 5, the small town of Bathurst transformed hosted a German-inspired Oktoberfest. The sun-kissed event (actually it was really hot) invited families and friends to indulge in a fun-filled day.
The Pig and Whistle pub had a cool, chilled atmosphere with craft beers, traditional German delicacies like Sauerkraut and Eisbein, and lively music that kept the crowd entertained.
Meanwhile, Summerhill Inn offered its own unique vibe, featuring a diverse array of stalls, dart games, beer pong, and a jumping castle for kids. Chef Carl Penn added a touch of authenticity with his German-inspired dishes, which went perfect with the refreshing pineapple beer. The open bar ensured that no one went thirsty.
- This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 10, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.