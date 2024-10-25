Oktoberfest comes to Bathurst

On Saturday, October 5, the small town of Bathurst transformed hosted a German-inspired Oktoberfest. The sun-kissed event (actually it was really hot) invited families and friends to indulge in a fun-filled day.

The Pig and Whistle pub had a cool, chilled atmosphere with craft beers, traditional German delicacies like Sauerkraut and Eisbein, and lively music that kept the crowd entertained.

Meanwhile, Summerhill Inn offered its own unique vibe, featuring a diverse array of stalls, dart games, beer pong, and a jumping castle for kids. Chef Carl Penn added a touch of authenticity with his German-inspired dishes, which went perfect with the refreshing pineapple beer. The open bar ensured that no one went thirsty.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 10, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

