Fun, fitness and community in Cannon Rocks

The small coastal village of Cannon Rocks was alive with excitement last weekend, as nearly 200 participants gathered for the 20th Annual Cannon Rocks Fun Run. This year marks the second consecutive year that the Cannon Rocks Fun Committee (CFC), made up of the Oosthuizen and Goetsch families, has organised the popular event.

The milestone event saw runners of all ages take to the scenic route along the coastline, all in the spirit of fun, fitness, and community. With perfect weather conditions—a clear blue sky and refreshing ocean breeze—runners tackled the 5km and 10km races with enthusiasm, whether seasoned competitors or first-time participants.

“We’re so grateful for the wonderful turnout today,” said organising committee member, Jon Goetsch, who emphasised the importance of keeping the community active and involved. “This event is not just about competition; it’s about bringing people together, promoting health, and showcasing the beauty of our village.”

The Cannon Rocks Fun Committee (CFC) is deeply committed to fostering a sense of community spirit through events like the fun run. Cheri Oosthuizen added, “At the heart of this event is the desire to create opportunities for people to come together, not just as participants, but as neighbours and friends. Our goal is to create something that unites the community, and we are proud to see people of all ages and backgrounds sharing in this experience.”

RESULTS

10km Race

1st Place: Paul Wolff – 37:17

2nd Place: Zac Fletcher – 37:29

1st Lady: Kaitlyn Wolff – 39:50

5km Race

1st Place (3rd year in a row): Zander van Niekerk – 20:35

2nd Place: Corne – 20:40

1st Lady: Taylor Reinders – 24:46

A family-style market to celebrate

Following the run, a vibrant family-style market was hosted, providing a wonderful opportunity for locals and visitors to celebrate the event. The market featured a variety of offerings that catered to every age group and taste.

One of the standout attractions was the face painting station, where children lined up to have their faces transformed into works of art. Parents and kids alike enjoyed this fun, interactive experience, adding a colourful touch to the day’s festivities.

Food lovers were treated to a selection of mouth-watering options, with wors rolls and smash burgers selling out in record time. The delicious aromas from the food stalls added to the lively atmosphere, with families enjoying the simple pleasure of sharing a meal together in the sunshine. The craft coffee stand also proved a hit, offering refreshing brews to keep the energy levels high as participants and spectators relaxed after the race.

In addition to the food and drinks, the market boasted a range of arts and crafts, including handmade jewellery, local artwork, and beautiful t-shirts and towels featuring designs celebrating the Cannon Rocks community. Event memorabilia was also available, allowing visitors to take home a lasting memento of the special day. The market truly embodied the spirit of Cannon Rocks—local, creative, and community-focused.

Local businesses show support

Local businesses played a big role in the success of the event, with generous sponsorship from Blue Wave Internet , Build It, Buzz Movers, Hi-tech Security, and Roes Restaurant. These sponsors not only provided financial support but also helped with the organization, making sure the race ran smoothly. They offered prizes for the winners, donated refreshments, and contributed to raising awareness for local charity initiatives. Roes Restaurant provided a post-race treat for participants, while Blue Wave Build It, Buzz Movers, and Hi-tech supported with essential logistical and material contributions. The main sponsor PPA Solutions helped with all the organization and behind the scenes leading up to this run

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of our sponsors,” said Riaan Oosthuizen from PPA. “Their commitment to the event and to the community truly helped make this a special day.”

A special thanks to the authorities

The success of the 20th annual Cannon Rocks Fun Run would not have been possible without the guidance and support from local authorities. The Cannon Rocks Fun Committee (CFC), are deeply grateful for the mentorship provided by the traffic, fire, and police departments, whose teams were always on hand to assist with safety and logistics. Their presence ensured the event ran smoothly, and participants could enjoy the race with peace of mind.

Additionally, Kenton Tourism was instrumental in providing ongoing support, offering assistance whenever needed and helping promote the event to both locals and visitors. Their dedication to the community’s success was evident throughout the day, and their efforts were greatly appreciated by all involved.

Looking ahead to next year

The success of this year’s 20th Annual Cannon Rocks Fun Run has left organisers already looking ahead to next year’s event. Plans are in the works to make the race even bigger and more inclusive, with hopes to encourage even more locals and visitors to join in the fun.

“We want to keep this event growing, not only as a fitness challenge but as a way for the community to come together,” said Jon Goetsch. “We hope to see even more faces next year, and we are grateful to everyone who came out today to make this a memorable event.”

As the sun set over the ocean and the runners made their way home, the spirit of the Cannon Rocks Annual Fun Run continued to echo in the hearts of all who participated. It was a day to remember, and one that will surely grow in popularity in the years to come.

