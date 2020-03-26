New leak on an old problem

Once again, sewage is leaking onto Sports Road adjacent to the Royal Alfred Marina. This is just the latest leak to spring up, and this area is renowned for sewage spills.

There were two municipal workers at the pump station at the corner of Dove Lane and Sports Road that seemed to be attempting to switch the system off. However, at a time when there is a lockdown and people are expected to stay in their houses for the next 21 days (at least), they cannot be expected to cope with the foul smell that emanates from the pool of stagnant sewage on their doorsteps.