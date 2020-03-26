Only two people may be in a private car during lockdown

Speaking on Wednesday at a justice and crime prevention security cluster briefing, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said public transport would run only between 5am and 9am, and 4pm and 8pm.

E-hailing services such as Uber, Bolt and metered taxis would also be allowed to operate, under the same arrangements made for minibus taxis.

“All people are catered for in terms of public transport, prioritising essential services, that takes into consideration people needing to go to hospitals, to buy groceries and so on. You will be catered for between 5am and 9am, and again between 4pm and 8pm,” he said.

“The lockdown has an impact on transport as people cannot commute like business as usual.

“The number of passengers each vehicle is allowed to carry will be reduced. A vehicle licensed to carry up to four people will only be permitted to load one person. A vehicle licensed to carry up to eight passengers will only be permitted to load a maximum of three passengers.” Mbalula said.

BY KGAUGELO MASWENENG – Times Live