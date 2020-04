Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday evening that the number of coronavirus infections in the country is now at 1,462, a rise of 82 cases from Wednesday’s forecast. The number of deaths remains at five with two more unconfirmed deaths in abeyance.

This is 292 more cases reported than a week ago, on the first day of the national lockdown, when 1,170 cases had been reported.

The Health Ministry also announced that there were 17 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape.