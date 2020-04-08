Burglary at the United Congregational Church in Station Hill

On Palm Sunday, March 5, the congregation of the United Congregational Church (UCC) Station Hill woke up to the news that the church has been broken into the previous night.

The burglars gained entry via the main door of the church and, while there, took one of the tables to remove the speaker in the roof. They also took other valuable items including a microwave, a kettle, a safe, cables, microphones and a 19kg gas can.

This is not the first time they broke into the church and, in February the church was also burgled and an amplifier and speaker were taken. In November 2019 they also stole outside spotlights which had been newly installed.

Community members are asked not to buy these items but to rather contact the Port Alfred Police, particularly should they have any information that might lead to the successful return of these items.

Read more on this story in the April 16 edition.