Total cases: 2272

99 New cases

410 Full recoveries (Confirmed Negative)

27 Deaths

The breakdown per province of total infections is as follows:

GAUTENG 890

WESTERN CAPE 617

KWAZULU – NATAL 465

FREE STATE 96

NORTH WEST 22

MPUMALANGA 22

LIMPOPO 23

EASTERN CAPE 104

NORTHERN CAPE 16

UNALLOCATED 17

