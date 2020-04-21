Durban woman with Covid-19 gives birth to ‘positive’ baby

A Durban woman who tested positive for Covid-19 when she was admitted to hospital for the birth of her baby last week is recovering at home with her newborn, who also tested positive for the virus after delivery.

The Ahmed Al Kadi private hospital confirmed on its social media platform on Monday that “an expectant mother has given birth to a baby who tested positive for Covid-19”.

Board chairman Dr Ayoob Bux said in a radio interview that the woman was well when she was admitted for a Caesarean section birth last week.

“As per protocol at the hospital, all patients admitted have to be tested for Covid-19. Unfortunately she tested positive on admission.”

He said the birth proceeded “uneventfully” and the baby was tested after delivery.

“The baby unfortunately also tested positive, but the good news is that both mother and child are well.”

Bux said they both have been discharged and are recovering at home.

He said “all the necessary precautions” were taken in the maternity ward and in theatre.

“Necessary cleaning was done after the procedures.”

Bux said expectant mothers could take comfort in the fact that they would be screened before being admitted. “Your status will be known to the doctors and hospital so you can be treated appropriately and won’t pose a risk to other patients.”

He said the hospital had three other patients in its high-care facility who had tested positive for Covid-19, and one was expected to be discharged soon.

Bux said the hospital had stringent measure in place, including a screening tent set up outside the hospital.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

BY SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER

