Farmers reject aspects of the report from Sarah Baartman District Municipality

By
Rob Knowles
-
LISTENING TO THE COMMUNITY: Former Ndlambe mayor and now a member of the district mayoral committee (MMC) Phindile Faxi, listens to the concerns of rural residents during an outreach to inform communities of the dangers of Covid-19 and national lockdown regulations

A press statement, written and submitted by MMC Phindile Faxi of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality has certain readers furious at some of the accusations implied in the article.

Mark Harris writes: “Please note that the farm ‘Prospect’, as referred to in the April 16 “Covid-19” article forms part of the farming operations of Langholm Farms (Pty) Ltd. As such the farm is implementing the same level of statutory compliance in respect of worker safety protocols, hygiene, physical distancing and protective clothing as is applied to the other farming units within the business.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply