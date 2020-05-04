ANC councillor arrested for allegedly selling fake permits

An ANC councillor from Limpopo has been arrested for allegedly selling and issuing fake permits for people to cross provinces.

Cybert Kabelo Ramodisha, 36, appeared at the Giyani magistrate’s court on Monday. He was arrested on Friday at Makgakgapaji village after a tip-off from community members.

It is alleged that he was charging between R250 and R800 for the permits.

“The informer got the permit for R100 after he made an agreement that he would pay the remaining amount of R100,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

According Malabi-Dzhangi, the police found three other clients waiting to buy permits from Ramodisha.

One of them, Malabi-Dzhangi said, told the police that she had arranged with Ramodisha to collect a permit allowing her to travel to Gauteng.

“The accused was arrested immediately after he failed to explain the fake permits he was selling.”

A laptop, printer and cellphones were seized during the arrest.

He was released on R2,000 bail and is due back in court on July 14.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

BY NOMAHLUBI JORDAAN