Elderly Eastern Cape woman killed in her farmhouse

Spokesperson Capt Lariane Jonker said the body of the elderly woman had been found in her bedroom by her daughter.

The woman had s multiple stab wounds to her body.

Her handbag was missing from the house as well as her bakkie, which was later found partially burnt and abandoned in Cradock’s industrial area.

“SAPS requests the community to come forward with any information that can lead to the apprehension and arrest of the perpetrators,” Jonker said

A case of murder, theft of motor vehicle and malicious damage to property is being investigated.