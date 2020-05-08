Hairdressers want to open their doors again as virus slashes incomes

Hendrick and other industry colleagues took to the SA Hairdressers in Lockdown 2020 group Facebook page to vent their frustrations and demand being allowed to work.

Peter Matlala said beauty salons were safer and more hygienic than many businesses allowed to trade on level 4.

“Imagine taxis, malls, Gautrain and people working at the mines? Are they all not at risk? And when did they learn about sanitation, sterilising and disinfecting the surfaces? Hairdressers have been practising all the above, all we need is that thing to test the temperature,” he said.

Some users said they had had their businesses for years and had never suffered like now.

“[I] agree the government must allow us to open. I have had my beauty salon for 41 years, we cannot sustain not working,” said Janet Ryan.

Thousands signed an online petition launched by the Employer’s Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty on Saturday, asking government to reconsider its decision.

“The survival of our industry and the survival of those participating in it is at the mercy of the Covid-19 Commission Command Centre. Under strict hygiene and safety measures, our industry will be able to serve the public without compromising efforts in place to combat the spreading of and exposure to Covid-19,” reads its description.

The closure of beauty salons has taken a toll not only on hairdressers but their customers too — many of whom have taken to cutting and styling their own hair.