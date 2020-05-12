Eastern Cape catapults to SA’s third most Covid-19 cases / Provincial breakdown

The Eastern Cape had 148 new infections, with a new total of 1,504 coronavirus cases. The province’s new case tally was behind only the Western Cape, which reported 484 new cases.

The Eastern Cape now has the third-highest number of cases in the country, behind the Western Cape and Gauteng, after overtaking KwaZulu-Natal.

A total of 369,697 tests have been conducted with 13,630 performed in the past day.

No new deaths were reported.

The provincial breakdown is as follows: