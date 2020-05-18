Sarah Baartman District Municipality hands over fire fighting vehicles

On Monday, May 18, a total of seven vehicles were handed over to four of the local municipalities, including one vehicle for Sarah Baartman District Municipality, the other three local municipalities each received an allocation which they have used to procure vehicles and equipment.

Veld fires can cause major devastation, especially in agricultural areas such as Sarah Baartman District. To reduce the devastation caused by veld fires, hazard fires and chemical fires the Sarah Baartman District Municipality has provided the following:

Ndlambe Municipality has received an allocation of R909 360.00

Beyers Naudѐ Municipality has received 2 Ford Ranger vehicles fitted with skid units to the value of R1 206 928.30.

Makana Municipality has received 2 Ford Ranger vehicles fitted with skid units to the value of R1 020 938.30.

Koukamma Municipality has received 1 Toyota Hilux vehicle fitted with a skid unit to the value of R725 000.00.

Sunday’s River Valley Municipality has received 1 Toyota Hilux Vehicle fitted with a skid unit to the value of R725 000.00.

Blue Crane Route Municipality has received an allocation of R1 467 840.00

Kouga Municipality has received an allocation of R1 427 170.0

Sarah Baartman District Municipality has received 1 Toyota Hilux vehicle fitted with a skid unit, for secondary response to fires across the district, to the value of R725 000.00.

A fire skid unit, which all vehicles have been fitted with, is a complete self-contained firefighting apparatus. These skid units have a medium pump which will be able to assist in fighting small to medium fires.

The Executive Mayor of Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Cllr Khunjuzwa Eunice Kekana said that “these vehicles should be utilized with the utmost care to ensure that they will be able to provide quality service to our communities. In the past year Sarah Baartman District has had a total of 15 fire incidents across the district. These fires cause destruction and a loss of income for farmers and can also lead to the loss of lives. We need our communities and farmers to practice caution throughout the year and to report fire incidents.”

All community members are urged to report fires and any other disaster to the Sarah Baartman District Municipality’s Disaster Management toll-free number 0800 222 238.

