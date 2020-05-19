A new, effective face mask is local

During this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is compulsory to wear face masks when out of the home.

Many of our residents have sought to produce face masks and have given them away freely or at minimal cost, while some have seen an opportunity to make some money and have profited through their sales.

However, simply wearing a face covering such as a scarf will not protect the wearer from breathing-in pathogens, although it should limit the wearer from infecting others. In order to protect yourself from inadvertently breathing in pathogens, including the novel coronavirus, an impermeable mask is required.

Stepping up is local resident Robert Wallace who, with the help of a local general practitioner, designed a mask that is comfortable and easy to wear and also protects against the Covid-19 virus.

“With your mask on,” suggests Wallace, “blow out a lighter of a match. If you can do this through your mask then it is not very effective in protecting you from harmful pathogens.”

Wallace explained that all the materials except for the polyester outer covering, are locally-sourced. “We need to support our local businesses as much as we can during this quiet time,” he said.

The ease of putting the mask on and removing it is made possible with a unique velcro 3-part strap. Each mask has a polyester UV-resistant waterproof outer covering with a breathable filter and is 100% washable. Masks can be purchased in three sizes, from child to adult, and the basic design is available for just R35. Mask designs can be tailored with your own logos, as required, at a small additional cost.

Contact Wallace on 062-461-9898 for more information or to place an order.

