Makana mayor calls for calm after emergency services staff test postive for Covid-19

Makana Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa has appealed for calm after two local Emergency Medical Services staff tested positive for Covid-19 resulting in other EMS staff being refused access to public transport.
Mphalwa spoke out against stigmatization which he said was being expressed against EMS staff after reports of two EMS staff testing positive. He also asked people to stop spreading rumours.
He corrected the “untrue” perception that two ambulance drivers had tested positive.
“The facts are that two office-bound officials from the EMS based in Makhanda tested positive as a result of the screening and testing done earlier in the month. They are not ambulance drivers, as rumored.”
Out of the 59 staff members from Makana and the neighbouring Ndlambe Municipality, he said only these two people had tested positive.
Both were in quarantines at their respective homes which had been inspected by department of health officials as required by Covid-19 protocols. They were in high spirits.
Mpahlwa, who also heads up the local Covid-19 joint operating council, said other EMS staff that had come into contact with the two officials were self-isolating. All staff would also be screened and tested for a second time.
Both were in quarantines at their respective homes which had been inspected by department of health officials as required by Covid-19 protocols. They were in high spirits.
The EMS premises in Makhanda had been decontaminated on Sunday.“We want to appeal to residents of Makhanda to stop spreading rumours, and to allow our EMS personnel to perform their duties. We also heard that some of the EMS officials who travel by public transport were turned away due to the rumours. We want to appeal to everyone to treat each other with dignity. We need to reiterate that all members of the EMS staff have been screened and tested.”
He reiterated there were currently only two positive cases that had been identified in Makhanda and not four as reported in certain media.“Let us not stigmatize each other, let’s build up one another. Please be aware of your working conditions and if possible avoid staff canteens, and wash your hands regularly,” the mayor said.
By