Makana mayor calls for calm after emergency services staff test postive for Covid-19

Mphalwa spoke out against stigmatization which he said was being expressed against EMS staff after reports of two EMS staff testing positive. He also asked people to stop spreading rumours.

He corrected the “untrue” perception that two ambulance drivers had tested positive.

“The facts are that two office-bound officials from the EMS based in Makhanda tested positive as a result of the screening and testing done earlier in the month. They are not ambulance drivers, as rumored.”

Out of the 59 staff members from Makana and the neighbouring Ndlambe Municipality, he said only these two people had tested positive.

Both were in quarantines at their respective homes which had been inspected by department of health officials as required by Covid-19 protocols. They were in high spirits.