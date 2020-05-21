COVID-19 UPDATE AND PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN AS AT 21.5.2020

Case Data

Province Total cases for 21 May 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 2324 12,1 Free State 184 1,0 Gauteng 2453 12,8 KwaZulu-Natal 1693 8,8 Limpopo 121 0,6 Mpumalanga 95 0,5 North West 77 0,4 Northern Cape 37 0,2 Western Cape 12153 63,5 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 19137 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 525 433 tests have been conducted to date with 18 572 tests done in the past 24 hours

Sector Total tested New tested Private 257 003 49% 11 371 61% Public 268 430 51% 7 201 39% Grand Total 525 433 18 572

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 30 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 369

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

The provincial breakdown is as follows: