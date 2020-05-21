COVID-19 UPDATE AND PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN AS AT 21.5.2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 19 137.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 21 May 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|2324
|12,1
|Free State
|184
|1,0
|Gauteng
|2453
|12,8
|KwaZulu-Natal
|1693
|8,8
|Limpopo
|121
|0,6
|Mpumalanga
|95
|0,5
|North West
|77
|0,4
|Northern Cape
|37
|0,2
|Western Cape
|12153
|63,5
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|19137
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 525 433 tests have been conducted to date with 18 572 tests done in the past 24 hours
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|257 003
|49%
|11 371
|61%
|Public
|268 430
|51%
|7 201
|39%
|Grand Total
|525 433
|18 572
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 30 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 369
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Eastern Cape
|50
|Free State
|6
|Gauteng
|27
|KwaZulu Natal
|46
|Limpopo
|3
|Mpumalanga
|0
|North West
|1
|Northern Cape
|1
|Western Cape
|235
|Total
|369
For more information – https://www.nicd.ac.za/