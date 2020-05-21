COVID-19 UPDATE AND PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN AS AT 21.5.2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 19 137.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 21 May 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 2324 12,1
Free State 184 1,0
Gauteng 2453 12,8
KwaZulu-Natal 1693 8,8
Limpopo 121 0,6
Mpumalanga 95 0,5
North West 77 0,4
Northern Cape 37 0,2
Western Cape 12153 63,5
Unknown 0 0,0
Total 19137 100,0

 

Testing Data

A total of 525 433 tests have been conducted to date with 18 572 tests done in the past 24 hours

Sector Total tested New tested
Private 257 003 49% 11 371 61%
Public 268 430 51% 7 201 39%
Grand Total 525 433 18 572

 

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 30 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 369

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths
Eastern Cape 50
Free State 6
Gauteng 27
KwaZulu Natal 46
Limpopo 3
Mpumalanga 0
North West 1
Northern Cape 1
Western Cape 235
Total 369

 

For more information – https://www.nicd.ac.za/

