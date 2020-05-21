Latest news from the Ndlambe Municipality Covid-19 Joint Operations Committee

The Ndlambe Covid-19 Joint Operations Committee is fully operational and meets on a digital platform every Tuesday. Feedback from this meeting is compiled in a report sent to Sarah Baartman District and finally into a provincial report submitted to National Government. The meetings are chaired by Mayor Kululwa Ncamiso and the Municipal Manager, Speaker and Directors are present at the meetings together with representatives from various sectors, including Health, Education, Safety and Security, Business and Tourism.

A comprehensive report is submitted by all committee members prior to the weekly meeting and compiled into a single report by Alroy Taai of Stenden SA Disaster Management for discussion at the meeting. Various matters discussed at yesterday’s meeting included:

Trading under Level 4: Many businesses have started trading under Level 4 lockdown, and Ndlambe Municpality is no exception. The Mayor confirmed that various departments within the Municipality will re-open in a phased approached in accordance with recommended practices. Strict adherence to principles recommended by the WHO and Business Council of South Africa will be implemented. For safety of the public and municipal workers, members of the public will be required to wear masks, undergo screening and hand sanitising before entering municipal buildings.

Municipal Outreach programmes:

Clinics: The Municipality has donated masks and gloves and has assisted by sanitising all clinics within Ndlambe. Clinics in Station Hill and Kwanoqobela were supplied with water tanks and repairs were done at Wentzel Park where a temporary shelter was created as a waiting area.

Sector Department Assistance: The Dept of Home Affairs, SASSA and Social Development offices have been sanitised by the Municipality and PPE was donated.

Taxi Rank: 200 x 500ml bottles of hand sanitiser was given out at the Taxi Rank in Port Alfred.

Communication Programme:

Radio: A weekly message by Mayor Kululwa Ncamiso is broadcast on Ndlambe FM

A weekly message by Mayor Kululwa Ncamiso is broadcast on Ndlambe FM

Tourism is assisting the municipality by sending out press releases on any developments

The latest press releases will be made available on social media platforms and on Ndlambe Municpality's website. Door to Door Rural Outreach: An ongoing education programme is taking place in the rural areas of Ndlambe by Cllr Faxi and Communications Officer, Cecil Mbolekwa

Homeless Shelter: A homeless shelter has been identified and equipped in Ndlambe area. Social Development continuously monitors the plight of the homeless.

Safety and Security: All on consumption liquor outlets in Ndlambe have been visited and are compliant. There have been cases of contraventions of the Disaster Regulations and fines were issued. Visible policing is on-going as are roadblocks.

Public Health: Approximately 40,000 screenings have taken place in Ndlambe. All clinics are sanitized every second day by the Municipality, and reports are issued on their PPE levels on a daily basis. Ndlambe satellite office staff will be screened/tested by clinics during this week.

Port Alfred Water Situation: The level of the Sarel Hayward Dam in Port Alfred has risen considerably and at present there are no water shortages in this area. The R/O packaged plant has been completed in Cape Town and is due to be delivered and installed shortly. Dam levels continue to be monitored.

Ndlambe Municpality Food Parcel Relief Fund: 2,000 food parcels were disbursed throughout Ndlambe at the beginning of May to the most vulnerable people in our communities. We appeal to all members of the community to further donate to this fund so we can assist more people. Sunshine Coast Tourism have agreed to manage these donations, and enquiries in this regard can be directed to Sandy Birch and Dr. Wouter Hensens. The banking details for Sunshine Coast Tourism is: First National Bank (FNB). Port Alfred Branch and account number 62310501350. Reference: Covid19. Thus far we have received a further R10,000 donation towards food parcels, for which we are grateful, and an announcement will be made regarding the disbursement of further vouchers.

MAYOR KHULULWA NCAMISO

