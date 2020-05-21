Makhanda [Grahamstown] Day of Fasting Friday 29th May 2020

Makhanda (Grahamstown) citizens are asked to consider to fasting for a day. Under the umbrella provided by the Makhanda Circle of Unity, residents of the City will collaborate by fasting to show concern for those less fortunate who regularly experience severe hunger.

More than 50 leading figures of Makhanda are calling for people to join them as they stand in solidarity with those who regularly experience hunger on Friday May 29 by fasting from 6am to 8pm. The aim is to spend a day contemplating the hardship others face and to make small donations, roughly the amount that each person would have spent on food during the fasting period. We are inviting donations to be paid into a Trust account for feeding programmes.

One resident commented. “this is a great idea as whole families can participate and children can know that they are helping in a meaningful way.”

Makhanda is an iconic city in the Eastern Cape that has a warm-hearted community resolute that problems can be solved.

“This City is full of goodwill, and we now intend to stand together (metaphorically under lockdown!) to address our pressing problem of Makhanda residents, many of them children, who have no food. As evidenced by the list of supporters, churches, faiths, local government, businesses, health services and NGOs we are united under the Makhanda Circle of Unity”, said Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor, Dr Sizwe Mabizela.

For further information please contact:

The Very Reverend Dr Andrew Hunter, Dean of the Cathedral, Email dean@grahamstowncathedral.org Cell: 082-308-8654

The Reverend Dr Canon Vicentia Kgabe, Joint Chair of Makhanda Circle of Unity and Rector College of Transfiguration. Email vinnyrector@cott.co.za Tel: (046) 622-3332

Professor Owen Skae, Joint Chair of Makhanda Circle of Unity and Director of Rhodes Business School, Email o.skae@ru.ac.za Cell: 078-708-3235

Donations:

Account name : MAKANA REVIVE TRUST

Standard Bank

Branch Code 050917

Account Number 28 315 4012

Reference: Covid-food

[Any donations from abroad should be directed to the makana-revive.org.za web site where donors can use Payfast.]

Share this: Tweet



