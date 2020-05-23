The conduct of officers involved in a videotaped arrest of a woman in Strand on Friday is being probed by Western Cape police after preliminary investigations found no basis to charge her.

The arrest‚ which was captured on video and posted on Twitter‚ showed the woman being questioned by a police officer on the side of the street.

The woman appears to be dressed in jogging attire and wearing a face mask. According to Twitter user Murray Williams‚ the video was taken about 7.45am on Friday – well within the time allotted for outside fitness activities under level 4 lockdown.

RECEIVED from a member of public, who wishes to remain anonymous: This reportedly took place around 07h45, Friday May 22, 2020. Location: Melkbaai Road, Strand, east of Cape Town.@SAPoliceService formally requested to advise on the arrest and charges. To follow when received. pic.twitter.com/YYgXrqRM8Z — MURRAY WILLIAMS (@MurrayRSA) May 22, 2020

The situation escalates when a police prisoner transport vehicle arrives. Another police member walks up to the woman and grabs her by her arm and drags her to the prisoner transport vehicle while the woman can be heard shouting‚ “Help me! Help me!”.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata has ordered an investigation into the conduct of the police officials effecting the arrest.

“The police officials were interviewed and the basis for the arrest is yet to be determined‚” said Potelwa. “Preliminary findings indicate that after being taken to Strand police station‚ the woman was released as detectives could find no basis for her to be charged‚” she said.

She said “courtesy‚ fairness‚ and treating all persons with dignity” was part of police training and orientation.

“As the investigation into the conduct of these police officials progresses‚ police members are cautioned about regard for the rights other persons‚” said Potelwa.

“Police members are regularly reminded of internal organisational prescripts that prohibit unbecoming conduct on the part of police officials‚ especially when interacting with members of the public‚” she said.

Potelwa said a senior police official is undertaking the investigation and the outcome will be made public once the probe is finalised.

By: Aron Hyman

Source: ARENA Holdings.