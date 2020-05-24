IN FULL | President Cyril Ramaphosa on shift to level 3 of lockdown

Appropriate restart and phasing in arrangements will need to be put in place for every workplace.

Wholesale and retail trade will be fully opened, including stores, spaza shops and informal traders. E-commerce will continue to remain open.

Other sectors that opened previously, such as agriculture and forestry, utilities, medical services, food production and manufacture of hygiene products, will remain fully opened.

To ensure that we maintain social distancing, certain high-risk economic activities will remain prohibited. These include:

Restaurants, bars and taverns, except for delivery or collection of food.

Accommodation and domestic air travel, except for business travel, which will be phased in on dates to be announced.

Conferences, events, entertainment and sporting activities.

Personal care services, including hairdressing and beauty services.

The return to work will be phased in so that the workplace can be made coronavirus-ready. It must be done in a manner that avoids and reduces risk of infection.

We have held discussions with the tourism, hotel and restaurant industry regarding the challenges and hardships these sectors are experiencing.

They have made several proposals, regarding the measures they intend to put in place when their sectors are opened. We are giving consideration to the proposals.

There are many companies that have gone beyond what is required by regulation to support the coronavirus response, including those who already provide screening, testing and even isolation facilities for their employees.

We will be discussing with larger employers how they can make quarantine facilities available for their workers.

We applaud those companies that have contributed to the Solidarity Fund and in other ways to our response. These include companies like Volkswagen, which is building a field hospital in an unused factory in Nelson Mandela Bay that can accommodate 4,000 beds.

One of the greatest challenges we will face with the move to level 3 – which will enable the return to work of up to 8 million people – will be the increased risk of transmission in public transport.

We need to have a partnership between commuters, taxi and bus operators, business and government to keep our people safe.

Commuters will always need to wear masks, to wash their hands before and after they have travelled and avoid touching their faces with unwashed hands.

Commuters will also need to keep a safe distance from other commuters.

Taxi and bus operators need to observe the regulations to be announced by the Minister of Transport, including ensuring that their vehicles are regularly sanitised.

A number of businesses have advised us that they are looking at how they can reduce congestion on public transport, including through staggering working hours and providing transport for employees.

Our national borders will remain closed except for the transport of goods and repatriation of nationals.

Another difficult challenge that we had to confront is the reopening of schools.

Our priority is the health and well-being of learners, students, educators and workers in these institutions.

We are also concerned about the growth and development of our children and that an entire generation of learners should not be permanently disadvantaged by this pandemic.

We are therefore taking a cautious and phased approach to the reopening of schools, guided by medical advice and in consultation with all stakeholders.

We will be resuming classes for grades 7 and 12 learners from 1 June.

Strict infection control measures and, where necessary, additional water and sanitation infrastructure are being put in place to enable social distancing, regular hand washing and learner safety.

Measures are also being put in place to ensure safety as children access the school nutrition programme and learner transport.

The school calendar will be revised, and the curriculum trimmed so that we can still recover the 2020 school year.

It is understandable that there is some concern about the reopening of schools, and I must stress that no parent will be forced to send their child to school if they are worried about safety.

But if we all work together, if we diligently follow all the precautions and protocols, we will be able to keep our schools safe.

We are also taking a phased approach to the resumption of learning at institutions of higher learning.

From 1 June, all public universities are expected to implement remote teaching and learning strategies to ensure that all students are given a fair opportunity to complete the 2020 academic year.

With the start of alert level 3, no more than a third of the student population will be allowed to return to campuses on condition that they can be safely accommodated.

Institutions will open up further as the coronavirus alert level changes.

As we mobilise our health resources to meet the expected surge of coronavirus cases, we must make sure that we do not create the space for the emergence of other health crises.

Routine health services should therefore be fully opened and continue to provide services with attention to childhood immunisation, contraceptive services, antenatal care, diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis and HIV, management of chronic diseases and support for survivors of gender-based violence.

We need to consistently affirm that the rights of all people to life and dignity stands at the centre of our response to the coronavirus, and that we must stand firm against any actions that infringe on these and other basic human rights.

Fellow South Africans,

We have witnessed the courage of those who have continued to work throughout the nation- wide lockdown, caring for those who are sick, providing food and basic services, working to keep our country going under difficult conditions.

The burden of the lockdown has been most severe for those least able to bear it.

Now it is time for most of us to return to work and to resume parts of our lives that have been on hold since the lockdown began.

However, I want to emphasise that the easing of some restrictions does not mean that the threat posed by the coronavirus has passed or that our fight against the disease is over.

In fact, the risk of a massive increase in infections is now greater than it has been since the start of the outbreak in our country.

Now is the time when we must intensify our efforts and deepen our co-operation.

Now, we look once again to you, to your actions and to your sense of responsibility.

We look to you to uphold the sanctity of life and the dignity of all people.

We look to you to protect the weakest and most vulnerable among us.

We look to you to demonstrate the solidarity and compassion that has characterised the response of the South African people to this crisis.

In meeting this grave challenge, we will move ahead as one people, united in action, and determined that we will surely overcome.

At this time, more than any other, we are reminded of the words of Madiba, when he said: “It is now in your hands.”

May God bless South Africa and protect its people. I thank you.

TimesLIVE