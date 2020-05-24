Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 22 583 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19
As announced by His Excellency, President MC Ramaphosa, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa today is 22 583.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 24 May 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|2690
|11,9
|Free State
|202
|0,9
|Gauteng
|2773
|12,3
|KwaZulu-Natal
|1815
|8,0
|Limpopo
|128
|0,6
|Mpumalanga
|101
|0,4
|North West
|94
|0,4
|Northern Cape
|40
|0,2
|Western Cape
|14740
|65,3
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|22583
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 583 855 tests have been conducted to date with 19 485 tests done in last past 24 hour testing cycle.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|285 454
|49%
|8 917
|46%
|Public
|298 401
|51%
|10 568
|54%
|Grand Total
|583 855
|19 485
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 22 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 429
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
The total number of recoveries is 11 100. This translates to a recovery rate of 49%. This is above the global recovery rate which is 42%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|59
|1335
|Free State
|6
|121
|Gauteng
|29
|1840
|KwaZulu Natal
|49
|1111
|Limpopo
|3
|53
|Mpumalanga
|0
|58
|North West
|1
|29
|Northern Cape
|1
|28
|Western Cape
|281
|6525
|Total
|429
|11100
