Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 22 583 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As announced by His Excellency, President MC Ramaphosa, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa today is 22 583. Case Data Province Total cases for 24 May 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 2690 11,9 Free State 202 0,9 Gauteng 2773 12,3 KwaZulu-Natal 1815 8,0 Limpopo 128 0,6 Mpumalanga 101 0,4 North West 94 0,4 Northern Cape 40 0,2 Western Cape 14740 65,3 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 22583 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 583 855 tests have been conducted to date with 19 485 tests done in last past 24 hour testing cycle.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 285 454 49% 8 917 46% Public 298 401 51% 10 568 54% Grand Total 583 855 19 485

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 22 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 429

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

The total number of recoveries is 11 100. This translates to a recovery rate of 49%. This is above the global recovery rate which is 42%

The provincial breakdown is as follows: