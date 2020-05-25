Soldiers involved in Collins Khosa case suspended

The SA National Defence Force members, who were allegedly involved in the death of Collins Khosa from Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, have been suspended.

“They have been placed on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation,” SANDF spokesperson Col Ronald Maseko told TimesLIVE on Monday morning.

Maseko said the four members were suspended on May 15.

Khosa, 40, died on April 10, allegedly after an altercation with soldiers and Johannesburg metro police.

Khosa’s life partner Nomsa Montsha stated in an affidavit that she was at home with Khosa and two others when the soldiers accused Khosa of violating lockdown regulations.

Montsha said Khosa was taken outside the yard, where soldiers poured beer over his head and body, slammed him against the cement wall, kicked, slapped and punched him.

He died a few hours later.

In an application before the high court, the family sought a number of orders, one of which was that — pending the outcome of any investigation or disciplinary procedures — the SANDF, police or JMPD management should render off duty and disarm all members who were present at, or adjacent to, Khosa’s house on April 10.

Two weeks ago, the high court in Pretoria declared that all people in SA are entitled to a number of rights which cannot be suspended, even during the Covid-19 state of disaster.

These include the right to life, the right not to be tortured in any way and the right not to be treated or punished in an inhumane and cruel way.

TimesLIVE

BY IAVAN PIJOOS

