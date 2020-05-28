Man found hanging from high-voltage electrical cables in Germiston

The body of a man was found hanging from high-voltage electrical cables above a railway line in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, emergency services said on Thursday.

The city’s EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said the body was found at Germiston Lake train station at about 9am on Wednesday.

Ntladi said a cutting tool was found between the railway lines just below the man’s body.

“It is alleged that the he was attempting to cut the 3,000 volts electrical overhead power cables,” he said.

The man was declared dead on the scene.

In a similar incident last week Tuesday, rescue teams recovered the charred body of a man found hanging from power lines at the India train station in Germiston.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

BY IAVAN PIJOOS

