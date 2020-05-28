NEASA Chief wants to build a better South Africa

BUILDING TOWARDS A BETTER SOUTH AFRICA

by Gerhard Papenfus Dear employer You would have noticed that, recently, I have been very critical towards government’s actions. I want you to know, that I much rather would have liked to have been in a position where I could express support for government’s actions. To work with a government towards a common goal is a privilege and always first prize. However, that is not always possible. Disagreement plays an extremely important part in every democracy. Non-governmental institutions must criticise where criticism is warranted. In my case, however, this quite frequently attracts criticism from individuals who do not agree with my particular viewpoint. This is, in fact, how it is supposed to be. The one thing we cannot do is to not engage in the debate in respect of socio-economic and political matters. Remaining silent on issues where we disagree is a disservice to the constituencies we represent. At the time of President Ramaphosa’s election, I had the privilege to personally state my support to him. At the time I was filled with hope that developments in South Africa were about to take a turn for the good. It did not; the decline continued. We will continue to serve our constituency to the best of our ability. Your input in all matters is always highly appreciated. I have decided to, in future, in respect of matters not strictly confined to NEASA’s core functions, to communicate under the EmpoweringSA banner. Contributing towards the betterment of all South Africans is my ultimate goal.