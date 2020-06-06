‘St Dominic’s overflowing with Covid-19 patients’

Van Loggerenberg had said all employees had been provided with the “appropriate PPEs” but the nurse said every day, when they had to attend to Covid-19 patients, they had “to fight” to get N95 masks and proper hazmat suits.

“PPEs are so scarce and sometimes we use cloth green gowns, which is inappropriate because the virus can penetrate a green gown.

“We have to take N95 masks by force because we’ve been told to save them for doctors, the same doctors who don’t enter the wards that have Covid-19 patients — they just write prescriptions from outside and we have to give those patients medication.”

Another nurse told of an ordeal she witnessed last week when a Covid-19 patient who was being transferred from Life East London Private died in St Dominic’s casualty ward while en route to the ICU.

“That patient was under BiPAP [ventilation] and he was restless. Paramedics had to resuscitate that patient three times on the road.

“He died in our casualty and we asked management why don’t you close the casualty and deep clean it, because a virus from a dead person is much stronger than when a person is still alive?

“But there was no deep cleaning that took place until now. We just saw cleaners from the cleaning company hired by the hospital washing the walls.”