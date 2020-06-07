Self-drive excursions to save wildlife parks from bankruptcy

Seaview Predator Park in Port Elizabeth was among the parks eager to operate but forced to put off the reopening.

The park’s wildlife manager, Joanne Meiring, said the government had initially stated that parks could operate in level two or one and as a result the park had not prepared and were yet to meet the safety standards.

The park would open its gates on June 20, Meiring said.

“We are very happy that we will be operating, even if it’s just self-drive tours. The lockdown almost broke us,” she said.