Update on Covid-19 (06th June 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 45 973
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 6 June 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|5629
|12,2
|Free State
|348
|0,8
|Gauteng
|5626
|12,2
|KwaZulu-Natal
|3016
|6,6
|Limpopo
|216
|0,5
|Mpumalanga
|181
|0,4
|North West
|468
|1,0
|Northern Cape
|105
|0,2
|Western Cape
|30379
|66,1
|Unknown
|5
|0
|Total
|45 973
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 891 668 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 30 196 tests have been conducted since the last report.
Reported COVID-19 Deaths and Recoveries:
Regrettably, we report more 44 more COVID-19 related deaths: 25 in the Western Cape, 6 in KZN, 7 in Gauteng and 6 in the Eastern Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 952
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
Although the numbers of COVID-19 related deaths are rising, our mortality rate remains at 2%, well below the global average of 6%.
The recoveries to date are 24 258 – this translates to a recovery rate of 52,8%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|101
|2666
|Free State
|9
|152
|Gauteng
|47
|2344
|KwaZulu Natal
|61
|1378
|Limpopo
|3
|158
|Mpumalanga
|0
|94
|North West
|1
|73
|Northern Cape
|1
|38
|Western Cape
|729
|17355
|Total
|952
|24258
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|2
|0,2
|10-19
|3
|0,3
|20-29
|8
|0,8
|30-39
|52
|5,5
|40-49
|110
|11,6
|50-59
|242
|25,4
|60-69
|258
|27,1
|70-79
|178
|18,7
|80-89
|79
|8,3
|90-99
|20
|2,1
|952
|100
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total
|504 (53%)
|448 (47%)
|952
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health
