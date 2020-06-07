Update on Covid-19 (06th June 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 45 973

Case Data



Province Total cases for 6 June 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 5629 12,2 Free State 348 0,8 Gauteng 5626 12,2 KwaZulu-Natal 3016 6,6 Limpopo 216 0,5 Mpumalanga 181 0,4 North West 468 1,0 Northern Cape 105 0,2 Western Cape 30379 66,1 Unknown 5 0 Total 45 973 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 891 668 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 30 196 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Reported COVID-19 Deaths and Recoveries:

Regrettably, we report more 44 more COVID-19 related deaths: 25 in the Western Cape, 6 in KZN, 7 in Gauteng and 6 in the Eastern Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 952

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.



Although the numbers of COVID-19 related deaths are rising, our mortality rate remains at 2%, well below the global average of 6%.

The recoveries to date are 24 258 – this translates to a recovery rate of 52,8%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 101 2666 Free State 9 152 Gauteng 47 2344 KwaZulu Natal 61 1378 Limpopo 3 158 Mpumalanga 0 94 North West 1 73 Northern Cape 1 38 Western Cape 729 17355 Total 952 24258

Age Distribution Deaths:



Age Deaths Percentage 0-9 2 0,2 10-19 3 0,3 20-29 8 0,8 30-39 52 5,5 40-49 110 11,6 50-59 242 25,4 60-69 258 27,1 70-79 178 18,7 80-89 79 8,3 90-99 20 2,1 952 100

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total 504 (53%) 448 (47%) 952

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health

Media release source: www.sacoronavirus.co.za