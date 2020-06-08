UPDATE | 1,000 deaths: SA hits grim Covid-19 milestone

On May 11, the North West reported its first fatality and, a week later, on May 19, after a relatively low infection rate, the Northern Cape reported its first death.

Mpumalanga only reported its first coronavirus death on Sunday, meaning that every single province had at least one death.

According to statistics provided by the health department, the youngest person to have died from the virus was a two-day-old infant, who was born to a Covid-19 positive mother in May. The infant was born prematurely and also had trouble with its lungs.

While the 1,000-death mark is jarring, figures posted on international reference website Worldometer show that SA has recorded fewer fatalities than 30 other countries.

Of 407,437 deaths globally (as recorded at 8pm on Monday), 112,645 have been in the USA, 40,597 in the UK and 37,312 in Brazil.

In Africa, most deaths – 1,237 – have been recorded in Egypt, followed by SA. In Egypt’s case, the fatalities were from just over 34,000 cases.