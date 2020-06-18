Council Notes

A special Ndlambe council meeting was held at the Council Chambers on Monday June 15 with specific emphasis on approval of the adjustment budget.

Talk of the Town asked Ward 10 and Financial Portfolio councillor, Ray Schenk, for a summary of the main items discussed.

Adjustment Budget

“This is the budget as adjusted to cover any shortcomings identified in the way in which budgets were initially allocated,” wrote Schenk.

“The adjustment budget presented to council is a consolidation of the January 2020 adjustment budget approved by council and the Special Adjustment as per the funding from National Treasury to assist municipalities for the response to and intervention measures for COVID 19.”

“The additional funding is meant to augment the resources of the municipality in areas such as sanitation, decontamination of municipal spaces, PPE’s and hygiene packs as well as waste management.”

In addition Schenk reported that Ndlambe was allocated R1,043,000 by National Treasury. The Municipality supplemented this funding by shifting funds of R1,919,775 from the operating budget. The adjustment budget was approved to authorise unforeseeable and unavoidable expenditure as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Other matters

An addendum to the Agenda was added in order to fill a vacancy on the Rules and Ethics Committee. Councillor Monica Mateti was nominated to fill the vacancy left by the deceased councillor Stwiga Njibane

Schenk proposed that an additional member be added to this important committee and nominated councillor Skura Venene which was approved.

The committee consists of Speaker Vivian Maphaphu as chairperson, and councillors Khanyisa Daweti, Nkosi Gamlashe, Monica Mateti and Skura Venene.

